R&A announce Clive Edington as new captain for 2019/20

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has announced that Clive Edginton will serve as captain in 2019/20.

Mr Edginton has been nominated by the past captains of the club and will begin his year in office with the traditional driving-in ceremony on the first tee of The Old Course on Friday, September 20.

Born in Walton-on-Thames, Mr Edginton was educated at Malvern College and Oxford University, graduating in 1973 with a degree in law and a blue for golf.

After a successful business career in the City of London, latterly as chief executive and then chairman of Tindall Riley, a specialist insurance management company, he retired in 2014.

He has since been a non-executive director and now consultant to the Medical Defence Union.

Mr Edginton became a member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club in 1997.

He served on the Rules of Golf Committee from 2000 to 2004 and was its deputy chairman from 2002 to 2004 when he also sat on the Joint Rules Committee with the USGA.

He was chairman of the Amateur Status Committee from 2007 to 2011 during which time The R&A and the USGA produced the first unified amateur status code.

He was elected to the general committee of the club in 2014 and became chairman of the general committee and of the R&A’s principal companies from September 2015 until September 2018.

A fine golfer himself, the soon to be installed new captain has a decent winning record.

Mr Edginton’s home club is St George’s Hill in Weybridge, Surrey where he became a member at the age of eight.

He has served St George’s Hill as committee member, captain, director and trustee.

He has been club champion on four occasions and is a nine-time winner of the club’s scratch gold medal.

At various times he has also been captain of the South Eastern Junior Golfing Society, the Oxford and Cambridge Golfing Society, the Moles Golfing Society and the Old Malvernian Golfing Society, for whom he played more than 100 matches in the Halford Hewitt.

Aged 67, Mr Edginton currently plays to a handicap of eight.

He is married to Debbie, who is a member of both St George’s Hill and The St Rule Club.

They have two children, Robert and Claire, and two grandchildren and will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in July.