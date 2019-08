Although more used to using a different kind of green, improvements at Kinburn Bowling Club’s putting surface has attracted even more people down to enjoy the facility.

A club spokesman said: “It cannot compete with the famous Himalayas but its new attractive appearance has brought more customers.

“It cost the club around £750 and we were delighted when the R&A gave us a cheque for this amount. The R&A were generous last year as well when it contributed towards the new bankings to the green.”