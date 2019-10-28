Race day succcess for Fife pupils

Denend Primary School in Cardenden enjoyed fantastic success in a motorsport race.

Pupils attended a reception at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, to receive their trophies after taking part in the contest at Cowdenbeath Raceway.

Erin, Finn and Lauren with their car.

The event, using electrically powered Formula Goblin cars supported by Greenpower Education Trust, and built from a kit by the children themselves, involved three main races as well as competitions for design, appearance, teamwork and the demonstration of other skills.

Denend took first place in both the drag and sprint races while managing a second place in the slalom.

A total of 24 Fife schools and around 200 children took part.

Claire Wyatt, headteacher said: “We are all so proud of the pupils, staff and wider community effort which has resulted in such an excellent achievement

Denend began their car building project five years. It was built up in stages and tested around the playground track.

Over the last two years the children have then raced their car at Cowdenbeath Racewall. Support came from Bobby Tomlinson, who provided support during training and transport for the car; Mick McMillan who helped the children to build the car; and Miss Lynsey Spriddle, P7 teacher

Pictured on race day with their trophies with their trophies – from left, Harley Eadie, Finn Morgan (front), Lauren Selkirk, Dechlan Tomlinson, Liza Shulga, Erin Gauld.

Also pictured are Erin, Finn and Lauren with their car.