Race to qualify for 150th Open Championship is underway

The Fairmont in St Andrews will provide golfers with a final chance to qualify for next year's Open

There’s still a lot of golf to be played between now and when the historic Open tees off in the town in the middle of July.

But the major will be at the back of the minds of all who tee it up in 2022 with a minimum of 46 place at The Open available through the series which provides golfers with a chance to qualify through events on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, Asian Tour, Korean Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Sunshine Tour.

Regional qualifying events will take place at venues throughout Great Britain and Ireland on June 20 before a minimum of 12 places will then be available at final qualifying events taking place at Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links on June 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director – championships at The R&A, organisers of The Open, said: “We have worked closely with our colleagues at the leading professional tours to agree an exciting schedule of events through which golfers can qualify for The 150th Open at St Andrews.

"There is a real desire among players to be part of this historic occasion at the home of golf and this will undoubtedly spur them on to secure a sought-after place in the championship next year.”

Three players have already booked their places through the Joburg Open, the first event in the series which was played in South Africa last month.

The SMBC Singapore Open will be the next chance for golfers to qualify for the milestone championship at the home of golf when it is played at Sentosa from January 20-23.The Genesis Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour for the first time, will carry three qualifying berths.

Three places at both the Irish Open and Dutch Open on the DP World Tour will be available.The R&A has also published the list of exemptions that will be used to confirm the field for The 150th Open at St Andrews.