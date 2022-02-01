Racers get back on track in Fife

Kielan Ogilvie, from Brechin, in his prostock basic

It was a bit chilly at the track on Saturday afternoon but thankfully it stayed dry.

There was no shortage of action as the micro and van banger drivers did what they do best – entertain.

As a result there were quite a few cars which headed to the scrap yard on Monday as the frantic meeting took its toll..

Amongst those racing in the prostock basic class were Keilan Ogilvie, from Brechin, and Monifieth’s Martin Joy with both drivers enjoying a good meeting.

In the opening heat Ogilvie finished in third place with Joy in seventh.

The cars were running virtually side by side over the closing stages of the race.

In heat two Ogilvie was again third with Joy again seventh but, like the opening heat, the cars were running in close order.

The final was another exciting race but Ogilvie dropped out of the top four when he was delayed.

Joy finished the final in sixth spot with Ogilvie having to settle for eighth place

The micro bangers drivers were in exciting form and as a result there were wrecked cars strewn around the track.

Although only Marc Dalgarno rolled, Kenneth Scollon had all four wheels off the ground in one hairy incident.

Heats went to Willam Walmsley Jnr and Sean McConnachie with Walmsley Jnr coming out on top in the final.

The team event was won by the Northern Banger team who donated their prize money to Racing for Ramsay appeal.

The allcomers event went Mark Morrison whilst the destruction derby went to Craig Royal.