Racers get into gear in the kingdom

Glenrothes driver Callum Rennie was one of the Fife racers in action

There were a couple of high speed rollovers with Ross Stewart getting caught up in a busy turnstile bend and promptly rolling his prostock.

In the formula IIs, Jess Ward decided to pay another visit to the Racewall but it didn’t turn out well for her and she ended up rolling her car spectacularly, again on the turnstile bend but walked away unhurt.

In the prostock world cup, the front row of the grid had been wiped out within a quarter of a lap of the start and then shortly afterwards a four car shunt suspended the race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prostock basic driver Callum Rennie, from Glenrothes, had a good night’s racing but just didn’t get the breaks that he needed to get himself into the winner’s circle.

In the first heat he brought his car home in second but, throughout the race, had to defend his place. It turned out to be a similar story in heat two where he had to settle for fourth, although he was right on the bumper of the third place driver at the close.

The final saw him make a good start but again he came under pressure and while he was closing the gap on those ahead, he had to defend his third spot throughout the race.