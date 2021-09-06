Racers hoping to be on top of the world
There will be a strong Levenmouth contingent at this weekend’s ORCi Stock Rod World Championship at the Cowdenbeath Racewall.
Already there are 32 seeded drivers on the grid, 18 from Scotland, nine from Autospeed in the south west of England and five from Northern Ireland.
The seeded drivers will take part in qualifying heats on Saturday night which will determine their starting grid position for the world final on Sunday afternoon. The drivers who haven’t managed to qualify will take part in a last chance qualifying race to win a place at the rear of the grid.
Stuart Wedderburn, Leven, David Dignan, Methilhill, Sandy Allen, Methil and Peter Thomson, Leven will all be involved.