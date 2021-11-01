Racewall aces battle with a slick track

Michael Bethune in his stock rod, the winner of the Scottish Open Championship

While the formula II Champion of Champions race was won by Dunfermline’s Gregor Turner, Paul Reid from Cowdenbeath chased him all the way to the finish line.

Reid then won the second heat with Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, winning the James Clark Cochrane Memorial Trophy final.

The saloon drivers were contesting their superbowl with a healthy sprinkling of English and Northern Irish drivers joining the home hopes.

Leven’s Eck Cunningham was pipped at the post in the opening heat and again had to settle for second in heat two.

Cunningham was to start the final from pole position with Ross Watters, of Kennoway, on row two.

Glenrothes racer Kyle Irvine was right behind while Derek Duff, from Cupar, was on row seven.

Cunningham was sent crashing out of the race on the opening lap and, while Watters was running in second place, he ended up on the sidelines.

Irvine managed to move into second place but as he made his bid for the lead was spun. In the end Barry Russell pipped Michael Allard by the smallest of margins.

In the ORCi stock rods, Auchtermuchty’s Sandy Galbraith had a good night’s racing winning his heat and then after a battle with Methil’s Sandy Allen managed to get ahead before going through to win the Simon Laing Memorial Trophy.