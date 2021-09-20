Racewall drivers forced to deal with slippy conditions

Gordon Moodie in his formula II with the black and white chequer to signify his British Championship status

While the drivers started off with a dry surface, by the end of the meeting there was a drizzle falling and a coating of oil on the track.

Back racing were the formula II British champion, Gordon Moodie, Windygates, and Dean McGill, Leven, who joined the Reid’s Paul and Craig from Cowdenbeath on the grid.

Moodie ended up as the winner of the opening heat despite being second home after the winner was penalised for too good a start. McGill was in ninth place.

In heat two Moodie finished as the runner up with P Reid ninth and McGill tenth.

The track was greasy not long after the final started with Moodie and P Reid soon sidelined.

For once there was no Fife winners in the ORCi ministox where it was left to the Charlies, Faichney, who won two and Burgoyne who won the Race for Ramsay trophy.

In the prostock basics, Jordan Dignan, Methilhill, had a mixed time of it finishing in second in the first heat before winning the second.

In the final he was soon racing in a bunch of cars only to be clipped and had to retire after contact with a marker tyre.

In Ireland on Saturday evening Ross Watters, Kennoway, won the Saloon Irish Open Championship and then the following day won the Irish Masters to complete a memorable weekend’s racing.