Racing is a family affair for Leven’s Dignans

For Leven family the Dignan, stock car racing and motorsport is in their blood.

Dad Graeme, plus sons David and Jordan, are all regular faces at the Cowdenbeath Racewall.

The three love to compete and build their own cars.

Both David and Jordan are working on their cars ahead of the new season starting while Graeme plans to build on what was a solid campaign for him last year.

But the sport has other positives, as dad Graeme explained.

“Jordan is autistic and he is happy around the stock car drivers.

“I am glad that my boys are into stock cars - it is something that we enjoy and can do together and it gets into your blood.

“We are going to have to spend sometime in the garage building cars over the close season but already we are missing the racing on a Saturday night even although the weather is cold.

“We have made a lot of friends through the racing and miss having a chat with them.”

Graeme bought a stock rod in the mid-90s before taking to the track with a Nova for a few seasons.

David is currently building a Corsa C while Jordan is also working on a new vehicle.

“I started my own business in Methilhill and ended working long hours to get the business up and running whilst also working on the stock rod,” said David.

“Luckily dad and Jordan were on hand and they helped to keep all three stock cars going.

“Funnily enough the past two seasons have been really good for me.

“Last year I was sitting in the top ten in the stock rod track points and was just a couple of tenths slower than the faster cars.

“I struggled for some reason over the last three meetings and as a result I dropped out of the top ten.

“2019 has probably been one of my better seasons and had qualified for all of the major championships at the Racewall.”

For Graeme and Jordan, their involvement in the prostocks class has seen plenty of healthy competition - but no quarter has been given at times.

Graeme believes the prostock basics were better last year when it was agreed that it would be a non contact formula.

“Mind you, I remember one race where I made contact with Jordan and ended up spinning him out,” he said.

“He wasn’t pleased and I had two cars to fix!”

Jordan added: “I remember that. I wasn’t too chuffed!”

It looks like the Dignans are going to be busy over the close season where they have to build a stock rod, as well as a couple of prostock basics.

The family have thanked all of those who support their efforts, either by helping out with the car, or through sponsorship, for their help.