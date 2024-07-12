Racing legend Jim Clark’s cars return to track at Knockhill for special anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cars driven by the legendary world champion Jim Clark are to be paraded around Knockhill Race Track to celebrate a landmark anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is 60 years since the Fife-born racer’s 1964 saloon car championship victory at the track, and they will take centre stage at the British Touring Cars event on August 10 and 11.

Widely regarded as the greatest all-round racing driver of all time, Clark - who was born in Kilmany - won Formula One’s world championships in 1963 and 1965 and also triumphed at the Indianapolis 500 in 1965. At the time of his death aged just 32 in a racing accident in 1968, he had won more Grand Prix races and achieved more pole positions than any other driver. A museum dedicated to Clark was opened in Duns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knockill is teaming up with the Jim Clark Trust to bring together up to six of his racing saloons and road cars. A display and demo of Jim's Lotus Cortinas and his personal Lotus road cars will be at the Knockhill round, marking the 60th anniversary of his British Saloon Car Championship title victory.

World Champion Formula One racing driver Jim Clark drives through the Borders on an open-topped bus to meet the crowds September 1965.

That performance underlined just how versatile he was as a racing driver as he triumphed in his legendary Lotus Cortina, whilst also racing internationally. He won all eight rounds, amassing an impressive perfect 48 points in the class-based championship, winning from John Fitzpatrick in his Mini Cooper with Mike Young finishing third overall driving an Anglia.

But what was special about Jim was not just what he achieved but how he did it. On-lookers could tell which Cortina he was in amongst a group of similar cars as his flamboyant but equally super-smooth style, often on three wheels and sometimes two, would set him apart from the rest.

A spokesman for Knockhill said: “Some drivers have won more F1 titles, but whether it was winning the Formula One championship, British Saloon Car Championship, the Indy 500 in 1965 or numerous rally events, Jim was arguably the greatest all-round racing driver of all time, and in many polls of racing drivers, mark him out as the greatest of all time.”

The cars will be displayed both days of the event.