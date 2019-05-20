Rain causes hazardous conditions at Racewall

The stock car meeting at the Racewall started and finished in a drizzle making the track greasy for most of the meeting with the drivers trying various lines to obtain the best grip.

Practice was to claim Stock Rod driver Leon Stewart and prostock basic driver John Galloway both with engine problems.

The Prostock Basic drivers turned up in their numbers and were in good form with Jordan and Graeme Dignan (Leven), David van Dieken (Leven) and Martin Loggie (Leven) the local racers in action.

Whiteley went through to win the opening heat from Jake Mason, David Sher and Lindsell with Mills in eighth and she led home Anderson and Rennie.

Whiteley then made it two wins out of two when he won heat two this time from D. Sher, Lindsell and Rennie with van Dieken sixth and ahead of G. Dignan with Mills in ninth place.

Van Dieken led when the final started but after a couple of laps lost out to Mason but there was a stoppage after John Rankin was spun.

Mason led the restart and went through to win from Rennie and Lindsell with G. Dignan sixth.

In the stock rods Stuart Wedderburn (Leven), Kris Simpson (Methil), Dean McGill (East Wemyss) and David Dignan (Leven) lined up.

Heat two was stopped after Halkett and Euan Robertson tangled on the main straight and the a few laps later after Cameron Doak was spun and clipped by a passing car.

By the time the race restarted Galbraith was the leader but he had Dignan in close order.

Bethune was making up ground rapidly and in one swift manouvre went from third to first. Once there he eased away from the field to win.

In the final Bethune took an early lead. D. McGill and Stuart McKinnon were dicing for second after relegating Wedderburn down the order.

D. McGill slowed momentary whilst Lee McGill, Gray and Doak were now squabbling over third spot. At the front of the pack Bethune went on for a comfortable win over McKinnon. Lee McGill and Gray were penalised a couple of places to finish fifth and sixth.

Over the weekend Formula II World Champion Gordon Moodie (Windygates) was racing his car down at Taunton.

On Saturday he won his heat and then the final.

Moodie continued his form through into the Sunday where he won the BEN Fund trophy but in a big field of cars for the meeting final he had to be content with a third placed finish.

Ross Watters (Leven) was racing his Saloon in the British Championship where on Saturday night he managed to qualify in ninth place.

However in a hectic British Championship race he wasn’t classified.