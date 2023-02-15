Ian Murray celebrates Saturday's cup success over Motherwell (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Murray’s team are unbeaten in 12 matches in league and cup and sit sixth in Scotland’s second tier with 33 points from 24 games.

This is only one point adrift of fourth-placed Greenock Morton in the final play-off spot – albeit Morton have a game in hand – and 10 points behind Owen Coyle’s Queen’s side who like Raith have played 24 fixtures.

“I think if we can win on Friday it gives us a chance of catching Queen’s Park,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"Because we still have to play them again as well in the last quarter.

"I think our immediate objective is to try and push into the top four.

"After that who knows?

"You’ve got Ayr United (third with 39 points from 23 games) six points ahead of us, we play them next week and we can cut that to three over the weekend and have a chance to level it up the following week.

"That’s going to be our aim.

"It’s a very hard game this Friday against a good side.

"Yes they have lost two out of their last three, but we know how dangerous they can be.

"We know they score goals and can be devastating on the counter attack at times.

"But we go there full of confidence and belief. If we turn up and play really well, we can win the game.”

Meanwhile, Murray has declared his sympathy for Steven Hammell, sacked as Motherwell manager after Raith ousted the Steelmen 3-1 in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth round tie at Stark’s Park.

Interim boss Stuart Kettlewell has been placed in temporary charge of the Steelmen until a permanent oppointment is made.

Murray said: “It’s always horrible to see somebody lose their job because it’s never nice, we’ve all been there.

"I didn’t enjoy that at all but it presents someone else with an opportunity.