Jocky Wilson in Kirkcaldy with the Embassy Darts World Championship trophy after beating John Lowe in 1982 (Pic Crauford Tait)

Early signs are positive that there is an appetite among our readership for a statue to be erected in Kirkcaldy as a lasting tribute to the town’s darts legend Jocky Wilson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson’s old school pal Roy McIntosh, 74, is campaigning for the tribute having already created a photographic mural for the 1982 and 1989 BDO world champion at Edinburgh’s Telfer Subway.

And reader Brian Rodden wrote: “I am delighted that somebody has brought this subject up. I emailed Fife Council a while back asking about getting some kind of recognition for Jocky, but kept hitting brick walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s unbelievable that Kirkcaldy doesn’t have anything to recognise not only a world champion, but a double world champion. Shame on the powers that be.

Campaigners want statue erected at Kirkcaldy Esplanade (Pic Allan Crow)

"Kirkcaldy doesn’t always have too much to shout about, but a double world champion is definitely something that should be, along with some kind of recognition for Raith Rovers’ 1994 cup victory. Get your cash out Fife Council.”

In response, Chair of Fife Council's Kirkcaldy Area Committee, Cllr Ian Cameron, told the Fife Free Press: "If there's a desire within the local community for this, or a statue of any other famous Kirkcaldy person that has contributed to the town or helped put us on the map, we'd look to see how we could offer support to source funding or find a suitable location for a memorial."

Fellow Fife Free Press reader Susan Swanston added her support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’ve just been reading the article about a statue in Kirkcaldy of Jocky Wilson. I fully support this, Jocky deserves recognition for his achievements from his home town. “Jocky used to drink in the Alpha Bar when I worked behind the bar and my mum was licensee. My dad was a good pal of Jocky’s and used to drive him around to tournaments when he first started competing.

"Jocky was a lovely man, down to earth, happy being one of the boys. Although I now live in Norfolk, Kirkcaldy will always be home.”