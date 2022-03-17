Recognition for table tennis club stalwart
The former chair of St Andrews Table Tennis club, Neil Lea, has had his years of service recognised with the award of honorary membership.
By Scott Inglis
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:34 am
The honour has previously only been accorded to six people.
Current chair, Sandy Pearson, paid tribute to Lea’s contribution over many seasons as a player, as a committee member and, most importantly, as a welcomingfigure to all newcomers which has encouraged many to join in the sport.