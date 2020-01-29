Record breaker Corey Philip is simply the best

There was plenty of reason for cheer as a local youngster made a splash at a top class youth swimming event.

Corey Philip (11) represented Lawhead Primary School this weekend at Brodies 2020 Scottish Schools Swimming Championships at Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow.

Heading to the competition, Corey was the favourite in the 50 backstroke event.

In the heats, Corey beat the Scottish Schools record at a time of 33.40 Seconds.

Scottish swimming has confirmed that Corey’s time at the weekend was not only a Scottish schools record but an all time Scottish national age group record by 100th of a second.

Not satisfied with one record, heading into the finals, he beat the record again with a time of 32.93, bringing home a National Gold medal for Lawhead Primary, clear of the second-place swimmer by over three seconds.

Organisers were impressed by the young swimmer and commented on his Scottish double record tie, saying it was one of the stand out performances of the morning.

This sets Corey up well for the 2020 Long Course season, where he will be heading to Aberdeen in April swimming in various events in the Scottish National Age Groups in the 13 and under category.

Corey started his journey with local swim club, Step Rock ASC and has since moved to Dundee City Aquatics, where he recently swam at his first Long Course event South of the Border in Sunderland.

There he brought home nine medals out of 12 events. He continues to help at Step Rock and enjoys volunteering with the Learn to Swim section of the club.