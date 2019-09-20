Record-breaking British GT title for Kirkcaldy racer Jonny Adam

Kirkcaldy racing driver Jonny Adam won his fourth British GT title at the weekend.

The 35-year-old race ace said it was a “rewarding” victory at Donington and he now enters the record books with a number of firsts.

The factory Aston Martin Racing star is the first driver to reach that number, the first to win three titles back-to-back, and the only driver to achieve the feat with four different team-mates.

A fifth place was enough to clinch the crown for the duo after a post-race penalty for Dennis Lind saw them leapfrog ahead of Sam De Haan and Jonny Cocker in the final standing.

Having specialised in overturning the odds at the final round in previous seasons, Adam and team-mate Graham Davidson repeated the trick once again but it was in no way a straightforward drive to glory.

In fact, the title wasn’t won until after the chequered flag had fallen, with some controversial on-track incidents requiring the stewards to get involved in settling matters.

Adam said he was lucky even to get over the finish line, after Lind’s Lamborghini made contact with the Aston’s rear, causing damage as he attempted to pass.

“It was unfair and the stewards clearly agreed,” Adam said. “But the damage was serious and we were fortunate to finish at all.

“We actually had a slow puncture and, after the race the tyre was completely flat, so Lady Luck was 100 per cent on our side.”

After the race, Adam sid the wait in the garage was “tense” as they knew the stewards were looking at the incident.

“Nobody knew for sure what the outcome would be,” he said.

“It was a shame not to be able to celebrate on the podium in front of the fans but, after we were told about the swap in positions and the championship was won, we had a great atmosphere and celebrations with the team, friends, sponsors and family in the pits.

“I’ve spoken to Dennis and there are no bad feelings. He races hard and I am sure we’ll be racing closely again in the near future.

“This win feels very rewarding because it was so far out of reach after Silverstone.

“I had my head in my hands watching a win slip through our fingers back in June, but I was determined the championship could be turned around.

“My motivation to go for title number five is high.”