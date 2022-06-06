Record breaking day as Markinch Highland Games held for first time in three years

There was something for everyone including the countries oldest pipe contest, solo piping, Highland dancing, running, cycling, heavy events, children's fun races plus an array of stalls, trade stands and a fun fair.

The organisers were warned ground records may be broken in the heavy events and that was the case with Vladislav Tulacek of the Czech Republic setting new figures of 16' 10'' in the 56lb weight over the bar contest wiping out the previous record set by the great Geoff Capes, 39 years ago.

On the track the race of the day was the 8000 metres RSHGA Scottish Grass Track Championship.

Highland dancers at the Markinch Games.

With the ground riding firm the 15 cyclists thrilled the big crowd as they sped around the 26 laps of the 300-metre John Dixon Park circuit.

As the riders took the bell six were still in contention and it would be 16-year-old Isaac Small of Deeside in only his second games as a senior who would prevail, crossing the line a bike length clear of Alexander McCrae of Glasgow with Gavin Shirley Castle Douglas in third place.

The Ibrox Boys Memorial trophy which commemorates the five boys from Markinch who lost their lives in the Ibrox Disaster is awarded to the overall youth athlete of the day who on this occasion was Matty Fleming of Kelso.

Out with the main arena there was a huge entry of 140 Highland dancers from toddlers to adults as well as solo pipers who competed on two separate stages to accommodate the numbers.

Vlad Tulacek breaks Geoff Capes' 39-year-old record.

Chieftain for the day was local man Gordon Michie who is head of fund raising in Scotland for Poppyscotland.

The games concluded with the traditional march past of the pipe bands who played Salute to the Chieftain prior to the presentation of prizes.