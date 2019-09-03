Record numbers arrive in Falkland for trail champs

Fife AC hosted the popular Scottish Trail Championships at Falkland Estate with a record 360 entrants from across the country over the senior, U17 and U15 age group races.

The senior women’s race was won by Fanni Gyurko of Central AC in 37.10.

Jen Spence, winner of the recent Ceres 8 Mile Road Race, was eighth and led the strong Fife AC women’s team of Jen Cruickshanks, Halina Rees and Ailsa Cruickshanks to team silver behind Edinburgh AC in first.

The senior men’s race was much closer, with former GB cross country international Jonny Glen of Inverclyde AC eventually winning ahead of Tom Martyn of Hunters Bog Trotters in second.

With four runners in the top 10, the Hunters Bog Trotters men’s team of Tom Martyn, James Waldie, Ewan Crawford and Richard Purkis were clear winners ahead of Cambuslang Harriers and Fife AC. With a number of key players missing, the Fife AC men’s team of Ryan Lafferty, Sam Fernando, Rory Scott and James Hall all ran well to clinch the final podium position. Fife AC’s Struan Bennett was the club’s only individual medallist of the day, winning the U15 boys race. Struan crossed the line in 18.30 and won by over 30 seconds from Team East Lothian duo Corey Campbell in second and Angus Wright in third.

A huge thank you to all the volunteers and supporters that helped make the event so successful again.

Anna Hedley pulled off an impressive gold and silver medal double at the British Age Group Championships in Bedford, on a day that saw Scottish juniors pick up a fantastic 25 medals across the all events.

Anna secured the silver medal in the U17 women’s 1500m, running 4.33.91 to place second behind Abigail Ives of Basildon. Later the same afternoon, she front ran the U17 women’s 3000m and won the gold medal in 10.09 ahead of Ines Curran of Gateshead Harriers.