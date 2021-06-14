Record tumbles in thrilling Largo seconds win

Ian Brown and Paul Cusick set a new Largo record

Losing his first toss in two seasons, David Scott and Largo were asked to bat first.

Scott elected to open the batting himself with Tooze.

The pair managed to get Largo off to a great start scoring 40 runs off the first eight overs before Largo’s opening partnership came to an end at 44.

But the scoring went from 40-0 after eight overs to 98-6 after 25.

They required a stand, a partnership and that is exactly what they got when Ian Brown joined Cusick at the crease.

With a seventh wicket partnership of 126, a Largo record, Brown and Cusick will go down in the history books brining the score to 216-6.

As with the Largo innings it was to be a bowling change and an off spinner that would be the downfall for Glenrothes Gareth Miles came onto bowl, flighting the ball beautifully on a great line and length.

Miles’ spell removed four of the Glenrothes batsmen all clean bowled including the prized wicket of Georgeson and two double wicket maidens.

Partnering Miles was Gillin at the other end who bowled brilliantly for the first time this season and removed Burton senior who had played well all innings for his score of 32.

Coates removed Kiran would be too much for Glenrothes as they finished on a solid 146-8 after the 40 overs.