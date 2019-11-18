‘Relay’ top effort from Leven’s prize runners

A Leven Las Vegas Running Club 40-strong squad, comprising thirty runners and ten supporters, rolled into the town of Crieff on Sunday morning for this year’s Hartley Relays.

Over fifty teams of five from running clubs all over the east of Scotland meet once a year to run a relay race where runners complete a one mile lap before handing over to a team mate in relay fashion.

Each team does this twice so that individual teams have all run a total of of ten miles.

This year’s course was a twisting and turning test of stamina on a muddy route around the campus grounds.

Although LLV didn’t come away with any silverware this year they did come away with memories of a glorious sunny day spent competing in the company of fellow runners, doing what they love to do best.

LLV teams were:

Viva Las Vegas! - Chris Russell, Bryan McLaren, Robert Paterson, Stephanie Barclay and Heather Keddie.

Jailhouse Rockers - Gordon Christie, Jamie Ainge, Gayle Moran, Annie Gibson and Tam Cullen.

Hound Dogs - Ross Johnston, Graeme Kermath, Peter Rieu-Clarke, Bill Gillan and Jeff Taylor.

Good Luck Charmers - Bex Oakenfull, Ronnie Forsyth, Claire Doak, Kevin McCrabbe and Alan Boyd.

Teddy Bears - Gozde Ozakinci, Lorraine Davie, Cali Ritchie, Sharron McArthur.

Kelly’s Heroes - Nicole Kelly, Ian Shield, Tracey Millar, Colin Aitken and Lee Lowe.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, recent LLV Couch to 5k graduate Heather Ford ably assisted by daughter Christie and LLV club-mate Tricia Bain took part in the Jimmy Irvine Bella 10k.

This was a major step-up for Heather and Tricia in successfully tackling their first ever 10k event.