Relentless pursuit for title number two pushes on

After the morning rain showers had blown over leaving a strong gale in its wake, St Andrews University Staff Cricket Club continued their hunt for a second SPCU Division 1 League title in three years.

Up against them this week were Kinloch’s newly formed second XI.

Having been asked to bat first on a recently re-laid C1 wicket, the St Andrews openers went about negotiating a tough opening spell.

Despite some accurate bowling, the St Andrews top three offered good resistance and set a platform which McLennan (35) and Frankland (30) looked set to push on from with the score reaching 91/3 in the 22nd over.

However, a dirty hack across the line accounted for McLennan and a breakdown in communication between Frankland and Hey (39) while looking for a second run saw the former left stranded and StAUSCC having to rebuild once more at 106/5 in the 29th over.

Hey set to this task and, ably supported by Mansell, began to accelerate the scoring.

After Mansell was run out, a series of cameos followed by the lower order which saw the total get to 180 before the last wicket fell in the 45th and final over.

In reply, the Kinloch batsmen got off to a wary start as the opening 10 overs from Crooks and Hey yielded only 26 runs for the loss of one wicket, Katamarajugari bowled by Hey.

Despite at times threatening to get away, tight bowling from Haines and Miller - who each picked up a wicket in this spell, kept the required run-rate climbing. Nevertheless, as drinks beckoned, a budding partnership between Razak and Saghir began to look threatening.

The introduction of Frankland for Haines, however, was to be the end for both batsmen.

A brilliant diving catch from Mansell accounted for Razak, a flighted straighter delivery putting an end to Saghir’s innings and a sharp chance taken by Crooks between the two gave Frankland three wickets and left Kinloch struggling now on 90/7.

Not giving up without a fight, the Kinloch tail showed some resilience but wickets still fell at a steady pace with Haines and Crooks each picking up one and Mansell sealing the victory with his first wicket of the season to leave Kinloch all out for 116 in the 40th over.

Another victory for the Staff team makes it 6-from-6 in the League this season.

Scoreline: StAUSCC 180 all out (J. Hey 39, R. McLennan 35, S. Frankland 30) beat Kinloch CC 2nd XI 116 all out (S. Frankland 3/23) by 64 runs.