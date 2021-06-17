Remembering our great Old Tom Morris

No name is more synonymous with the sport than that of Old Tom Morris, who was born 200 years ago this week on June 16, 1821.

Golfer, greenkeeper, clubmaker, ballmaker, instructor, and course designer, his influence is still felt today both in the sport he helped develop and within the town itself.

Take a walk throughout St Andrews on any day and his presence, and that of his son, Young Tom, is never far away in the streets, shops and bars.

The son of a weaver, Old Tom would go on to become a four time winner of the Open Championship.

He still holds the record of being the tournament’s oldest winner, aged 46 when he won his last in 1867.

His impact on the fairways and greens as a player was later matched by the influence he had on the sport off it, becoming a renowned ball and club maker as well as shaping some of the UK and Ireland’s best golf courses.

This week in the town the St Andrews Links Trust has been leading the celebrations.

The great Old Tom Morris. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Links chief executive, Euan Loudon said: “One of the many remarkable Old Tom feats I always return to is the footprint he left across the country.

"His story originates and is deeply embedded here in St Andrews, but his work travelled far and wide throughout the British isles, in fact it is his work here at the links and across our coastline that continues to inspire generations of golf course architects, designers and greenkeepers around the world.

“We feel a close association and affinity with these clubs and we are delighted so many of them and their guests wanted to join in our celebrations.

"It is wonderful to think they will retrace the path he followed all those years ago and return to St Andrews.

"It promises to be a fantastic celebration of Tom Morris, his outstanding body of work and the shared values we all have thanks to Old Tom; integrity; collaboration; and the pursuit of excellence.”