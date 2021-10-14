Renton Laidlaw: An "immensely popular figure"

Broadcaster Hazel Irvine with Renton Laidlaw at the Look Who's Talking event hosted by the Rotary Club of St Andrews. Picture by Peter Adamson

Laidlaw, who spent the latter part of his life living in Drumoig, passed away this week.

He was a household name on both sides of the Atlantic, enjoying a career which spanned over 60 years and saw him cover some of the sport’s most iconic moments.

Born in 1939 in Edinburgh, Laidlaw covered his first major championship 20 years later, The Open at Muirfield, as Gary Player lifted the claret jug.

In total, he covered 150 major championships, including The Open 58 time and 42 Masters Tournaments.

He also covered the Ryder Cup, working across 15 matches.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “We are all deeply saddened to hear of Renton’s passing and our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this sad time.

"Renton’s knowledge, insight, wit and wonderfully distinctive voice made him an immensely popular figure in golf and sport in general.

"He was admired by so many of us who grew up listening to his commentary or reading his reports from The Open and the other major championships.”

Laidlaw’s journalism career began at 14 when he took a job as a copy-taker in a local newsroom in his home city.