Newly crowned Glenrothes Boxing Club ‘Best Boxer of the Season’ Reo Martin has set his sights on one day emulating his fight heroes Ricky Hatton, Josh Taylor and Mike Tyson by ultimately becoming a world champion.

Glenrothes boxer Reo Martin with his parents John and Leanne

The second year Glenrothes High School pupil, who first started boxing training at the age of five and has enjoyed a fantastic 2023 under the guidance of coach Stevie McGuire, told the Glenrothes Gazette: “I want to get to the top rankings of the professional scene.

"I want to be a world champion, ideally at middleweight. That would be my goal, that would be me done.

"I like the way Hatton boxed and Tyson provided me with motivation to get better but Taylor is my favourite because he’s obviously from Scotland and inspires me to be like him.

“I pretty much train every day, Monday to Sunday, at least two hours a day.

"In the morning I go for a run, go to school, come home and then I’m at the gym training later.

"My school pals like the fact I’m good at boxing. They also say they want to box and join my gym.”

Martin was delighted to receive the Connor Law memorial belt for being Glenrothes Boxing Club's top fighter of the season following a recent 12-bout home show, at which he won his individual 50kg contest against Tyler Knox over three 90-second rounds by a unanimous decision.

“I’m buzzing about getting this award,” Martin said. “As soon as it got announced I was just pure happy.

"During my fight I had sustained a few head knocks but I got a few good shots back on him.”

Martin’s club award was made in recognition of an outstanding 2023 in which he clinched a superb silver medal in the 50kg class at July's William Wallace Box Cup in Jonesy's Boxing Club, Stirling. He had 5-0 wins over Scottish champion Ali Arshad and Eastern District champion Yuli Tsoma before controversially losing the final 3-2 to current 52kg Scottish champion Liam Boyd on a split decision. With added fire in his belly at the disappointment of being ‘robbed’ of a gold medal in Stirling, Martin then won two fights in England.