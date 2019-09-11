Retirement plans set by New Golf Club’s Mark

The New Golf Club, St Andrews has announced that their long-standing secretary Mark Richardson is to retire at the end of the year.

Mr Richardson has been with the Club since 2008 and is a highly respected member of the golfing community in St Andrews.

Commenting on Mr Richardson’s retiral club captain Joe Noble said: “Mark has been a key part of the success of the club over recent years and will be a big miss when he departs.

“While we wish him well for the future, we are now focussed on the process to recruit his successor.

“There are not too many high profile jobs at the home of golf and we are confident that the opportunity will be attractive to suitably qualified individuals who can contact the club via captain@thenewgc.com if they want to find out more about the job.”

Commenting on his decision, Mr Richardson said he was proud to have been such a prominent part of the club.

He said: “It has been an honour to serve the Club over the last 11 years and I will miss the interaction with the 1850 members from across the world.

“I have enjoyed my time at the Club and am leaving at a time where there are record levels of membership and a strong financial position.”