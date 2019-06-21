Return to Fife Flyers was 'no-brainer' for Mike Cazzola

A player described as a team workhorse is returning to Fife Flyers for a second season.

Canadian forward Mike Cazzola admitted it was a "no-brainer" to come back after rediscovering his love for the game in Kirkcaldy.

"Last year I came to Fife and found the passion for hockey again," he said.

“The organisation was first class and the crowd electric.

"It made coming to the rink something to look forward to which was refreshing.

"I’m looking forward another season with a great team and great fans.”

The 28-year-old from Guelph, Ontario joined the Flyers, from the mothballed EIHL Edinburgh Capitals at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Nominated by his fellow teammates for the Unsung Hero Award, Cazzola ended the season with 44 points (15 goals & 24 assists) from 60 games for the Kirkcaldy based club.

Head Coach Todd Dutiaume added: “It’s great to have Mike back.

"He was a big part of our team last season and a core guy that we wanted back in the line-up for next season.

“He’s a forward with a strong presence on the ice, who’s well respected by his fellow teammates.

"He’s a hard worker and always looking to create chances, and we knew we wanted him back for another season in Flyers colours.”

Cazzola is the third import to confirm his return along with fellow forwards Chase Schaber and Carlo FInucci.

Also signed up for next season's roster are Brit contingent Chad Smith, Bari McKenzie, Jordan Buesa and Sam Jones.