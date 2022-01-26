Return to Stock Rods for Sandy at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Sandy Allen in his Tigra.

Allen, who hails from Methilhill started racing stock cars way back in 1989 when GMP began promoting at Cowdenbeath.

He says: “I started out with a Saloon but since then I have basically raced nearly every formula going, one that I missed were the Ministox as I was over sixteen at the time.

"Before that I had been one of the many drivers who had raced their own cars in the production car lap trials and that had whetted my appetite.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allen had raced Saloons for many seasons before goimng back to the Tigra last season.

“I have raced against the best of them in my time. Harry and Ernie Burgoyne were at the peak of their careers as was Diggy Smith, Conrad Self, Gordon Barclay, Jock Maxwell and Bob Jones.

"It was a good time.

"Stock cars was a big part of my life then and if I wasn’t working then I was usually in the garage sorting or building cars for myself or for others.

“I was back with a Tigra ORCi Stock Rod at the Racewall in 2021.

"I had bought the car and changed it to suit and decided that I was maybe too old for contact racing so decided that I would give Stock Rods another try.

“I did alright at the start to the season.

"The Tigra was running well but I also had a Corsa sitting there ready to race.

"I started off as a yellow grade driver and had a reasonably good start to the season which resulted in me moving back to the blue grade.”

“I went down to St Day and Taunton for the National and European Championship weekend. I finished most races in the top ten and thoroughly enjoyed the weekend.”

When the World Championship came along, Allen was one of the seeded drivers but the meeting didn’t go according to plan.

"My car was wrecked on the opening lap of my first heat!

"One of the cars ahead of me spun on the back straight and when I slowed to try to miss got punted from behind, hit a marker tyre and that was that.

"The car had suffered a lot of damage both front and back and had to be lifted off the track.

"Once the car was in the pits I assessed the damage, and with the help from a few mechanics and a couple of porta power units began trying to straighten the car the best we could.

"I somehow made it back onto the track for the last qualifying heat and managed to finish the race.

"I started the World Final from twenty ninth on the grid and whilst the car ran surprisingly well and I finished out with the top ten.

"I was really pleased with how the car had run especially after all the damage that it had received.

"My shoulder was hurting quite badly so decided to give Sunday’s racing a miss.”

Allen’s next outing was the Scottish Championship where he chose to drive his Corsa.

"The car ran well but I didn’t manage to get into the results in either the Scottish or the heats which followed.”

“The last week of the season was a really good one for me.

"The car was now running well and I picked up a second in my heat and in the Simon Laing Memorial trophy final brought my car home in sixth place.

"I then went on and won the Allcomers.

"The following day it was the Open Scottish Championship and after a sixth and a runners up spot in my second heat I was to start the final on the outside of the front row beside Mikey Bethune.

"Mikey went on to win but I dropped back and finished in eighth place. I really enjoyed that meeting.”

“My results over the last grading period had been good and as a result I will have to start this season as a red grade driver.

"If things permit I hope to do a bit of travelling this year.

"I will use my Corsa but am tempted to build another Tigra.

He added: "Whilst I do most of the work on the car myself, I appreciate the help that I get from Eric and Mikey Bethune.

* The rescheduled New Year meeting will take place on Saturday, 29th January at the Cowdenbeath Racewall with a start time of 1pm.

There are thirteen Prostock Basic drivers booked in to race including Callum Rennie (Glenrothes), Dave Rennie (Kinglassie) and Taylor Osborne (Cowdenbeath).

Whilst there are three teams from the Krazy Krew and from the Northern Banger teams plus one from Team Orange and Grey booked in for the Micro Banger teams, as yet the Mayfield Mob have not as yet indicated how many teams they will bring.

Lee Clarke (Cowdenbeath) looks to be in for a busy time and will be racing a Micro Banger as well as a Van banger.

The format consists of Van Bangers, Micro Banger teams and Prostock Basics.