Return trip has the same outcome for Largo Cricket Club

Fresh from their first win of the season last weekend, Largo’s first XI travelled back to Edinburgh to face Boroughmuir who were two wins from two to start their season.

The home side won the toss and captain David Scott’s side were asked to field.

Opening with Nicky Rintoul and Hughes Gillin, Largo showed that the momentum from last week’s win was carrying over with Gillin striking in the first over knocking the middle stump of Hodge down for four before he and Rintoul also took another wicket each to leave the home side struggling on 14/3.

A partnership between Mohammed and Hussain of 30 then followed to steady the innings for Boroughmuir.

Largo struck to remove Hussain for 22, caught well by John Robertson off the impressive Rintoul, who would bowl straight through his eight over for just eight runs with four maidens to go with his two wickets.

The change of bowling brought a change of intent from the home side with Scott and Matt Baddeley proving expensive and Boroughmuir passed the 100 mark in the 22nd over.

A score of around 180-200 looked on the cards for the in form home side.

However, Largo captain Scott rang the changes in the bowling and this would prove to be the difference for the visitors as Chris Baddeley and Chris Harney came in to the attack.

Both took a wicket in their second over before Baddeley took his second to remove Mohammed for 45 and give Largo a chance to keep Boroughmuir to a below par score.

This was a chance that they would take with Largo’s big Aussie vice captain Harney cleaning up the tail to take his second four wicket haul of the year to end on 4-18 and bowl out Boroughmuir for just 136, a score well below what looked likely at the half way mark and a score that Largo were confident they could chase down.

In reply, Largo opened with Chris Baddeley and Barclay who started well finding the boundary early on to keep the score moving before Barclay was caught for 12 off Boyaparti with the score on 25.

John Robertson would come in at number three and along with Baddeley was patient against some good bowling to leave Largo 55/1 at the half way mark.

Like in the first innings after the half way mark, scoring became easier for the batsmen also and it wasn’t until the score was on 81 before the home side got a breakthrough with Baddeley dismissed for 36.

Gillin would fall cheaply soon after before the centurion from last week Murray Sneddon came to crease to again join Robertson.

The pair would push the score along to within sight of the target before with 22 to win off the last six overs Sneddon was dismissed for 11 and suddenly Boroughmuir sensed they could pull off an unlikely victory.

In the way of the Edinburgh side was John Robertson who was still there and, despite the loss of Rintoul and Nick Baddeley, he continued on to make his 50 in the second to last over before with four runs still to win he was dismissed to set up a very tense finish.

At the crease was Harney and Matt Baddeley and with Harney pushing a single in the final over to leave victory a shot away it was down to Matt Baddeley who after three dot balls finally managed to get a boundary away off the second last ball to give Largo a well deserved victory by three wickets.

A club spokesman said: “Largo will be very happy to get a good away victory but also to get the win in such a close match after dominating for most of the game.”

They will look to continue the wining run against Carlton’s third XI next week back at East Drive.