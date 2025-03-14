Revealed: All the winners from Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council Awards
Sandilands, 21, who had earlier been presented with the Fife Shopmobility Para Athlete Award, received a rapturous reception from the crowd at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus.
Proceedings had begun with the Police Scotland, Fife Division, Junior Award being handed to Cody Fong, the Danielle Law School of Dance & Music ace who last year won 11 titles and was announced as the Best Juvenile Scottish Dancer in the World after finishing fourth overall in the World Juvenile Championships.
The MacGregor Solicitors Youth Award went to Fife Athletic Club’s Holly Ovens, Scottish under-20 400m champion for the second year in a row who was part of the 4 x 400m relay team who broke the Scottish record by seven seconds.
Glenwood High School pupil Keira Lessels landed the Active Schools Youth Volunteer Award, having recently played a pivotal role introducing a basketball league to local primary schools and through coaching, sharing her passion for rugby and football.
The Steven MacDonald Lighting Junior/Youth Team Award was presented to Fins Competitive Swim Club open water swim team, who secured second place in the 11/12 girls 1km and third in the 15/16 girls 2km at the Scottish National Open Water at Castle Semple.
Mike Drever got the Garry Innes Memorial Shield, having finished fifth at the World Para Shooting Championships in Granada.
The Fife Sports & Leisure Trust Senior Award was handed to Mika Bosphore-Ward of Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club, who last year won at the British nationals and top competitions in Germany and Slovenia.
Glenrothes Strollers para football team got the Dean Park Hotel Senior Team Award after their seven-a-side and five-a-side teams won their respective divisions in the Pan Disability Football League.
The Evolution Ltd Coach of the Year Award went to Scottish Volleyball’s Ally Jack, who helped Scotland under-20 men’s first-ever qualification for the European Championship finals.
Leslie Primary School parent volunteer Krzysztof Zubowicz landed the Active Schools Services to School Sports Award, with Glenrothes Amateur Swimming Club’s Anna Tizzard receiving the Scottish Clubsport Sponsored by Forsyths Service to Sport Award.
And Alistair Robertson Memorial Award – Club of the Year – went to Fins Competitive Swimming Club.