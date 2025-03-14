Revealed: All the winners from Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council Awards

Sports Personality of the Year Ben Sandilands gets prize from Fife College deputy principal James Thomson (Pics Mike Dooley)

Kirkcaldy sporting hero Ben Sandilands, winner of last year’s Paralympics T20 1500m final in a stunning world record time of 3:45.40 in Paris, was crowned Sports Personality of the Year at Thursday night’s Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandilands, 21, who had earlier been presented with the Fife Shopmobility Para Athlete Award, received a rapturous reception from the crowd at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus.

Proceedings had begun with the Police Scotland, Fife Division, Junior Award being handed to Cody Fong, the Danielle Law School of Dance & Music ace who last year won 11 titles and was announced as the Best Juvenile Scottish Dancer in the World after finishing fourth overall in the World Juvenile Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MacGregor Solicitors Youth Award went to Fife Athletic Club’s Holly Ovens, Scottish under-20 400m champion for the second year in a row who was part of the 4 x 400m relay team who broke the Scottish record by seven seconds.

Junior personality winner Cody Fong

Glenwood High School pupil Keira Lessels landed the Active Schools Youth Volunteer Award, having recently played a pivotal role introducing a basketball league to local primary schools and through coaching, sharing her passion for rugby and football.

The Steven MacDonald Lighting Junior/Youth Team Award was presented to Fins Competitive Swim Club open water swim team, who secured second place in the 11/12 girls 1km and third in the 15/16 girls 2km at the Scottish National Open Water at Castle Semple.

Mike Drever got the Garry Innes Memorial Shield, having finished fifth at the World Para Shooting Championships in Granada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fife Sports & Leisure Trust Senior Award was handed to Mika Bosphore-Ward of Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club, who last year won at the British nationals and top competitions in Germany and Slovenia.

Youth award winner Holly Ovens

Glenrothes Strollers para football team got the Dean Park Hotel Senior Team Award after their seven-a-side and five-a-side teams won their respective divisions in the Pan Disability Football League.

The Evolution Ltd Coach of the Year Award went to Scottish Volleyball’s Ally Jack, who helped Scotland under-20 men’s first-ever qualification for the European Championship finals.

Leslie Primary School parent volunteer Krzysztof Zubowicz landed the Active Schools Services to School Sports Award, with Glenrothes Amateur Swimming Club’s Anna Tizzard receiving the Scottish Clubsport Sponsored by Forsyths Service to Sport Award.

And Alistair Robertson Memorial Award – Club of the Year – went to Fins Competitive Swimming Club.