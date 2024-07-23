Dawson is Olympics star (Pic Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

The wait is almost over for Kirkcaldy-born swimming star Kathleen Dawson, who will be going for Olympic Games 100m backstroke glory when representing Great Britain in Paris over the next few days.

Dawson, 26, one of 33 Scots in the GB squad, will contest the heats at Paris La Défense Arena from 10am next Monday, July 29, with the semi-finals then being staged from 7.57pm that day.

All going well, Dawson will then take her place in the final next Tuesday, July 30, when the battle for medals reaches its conclusion

And the Fife star will fancy her chances, with the current British record holder in the 50m and 100m backstroke having been part of Great Britain’s mixed 4x100m medley relay team that stormed to gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kathleen Dawson (1st right) with fellow Tokyo 2020 mixed 4x100m medley relay gold medal winners James Guy, Adam Peaty and Anna Hopkin (Pic Team GB)

Dawson had battled back from a ruptured ACL to grab relay glory in Tokyo – and will hope to show similar resilience after suffering further injury woes in the run up to Paris.

Scottish athletes will make up 10 per cent of Team GB’s Paris-bound Olympic contingent – and from Andy Murray to Josh Kerr, there are no shortage of big names and medal hopes across the board.

Tennis legend Murray this week announced that the Olympics – in which he is playing in singles and doubles – will be his last event before retirement.

