Revealed: When Kirkcaldy-born GB swimmer Kathleen Dawson is in Paris 2024 Olympic Games action
Dawson, 26, one of 33 Scots in the GB squad, will contest the heats at Paris La Défense Arena from 10am next Monday, July 29, with the semi-finals then being staged from 7.57pm that day.
All going well, Dawson will then take her place in the final next Tuesday, July 30, when the battle for medals reaches its conclusion
And the Fife star will fancy her chances, with the current British record holder in the 50m and 100m backstroke having been part of Great Britain’s mixed 4x100m medley relay team that stormed to gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Dawson had battled back from a ruptured ACL to grab relay glory in Tokyo – and will hope to show similar resilience after suffering further injury woes in the run up to Paris.
Scottish athletes will make up 10 per cent of Team GB’s Paris-bound Olympic contingent – and from Andy Murray to Josh Kerr, there are no shortage of big names and medal hopes across the board.
Tennis legend Murray this week announced that the Olympics – in which he is playing in singles and doubles – will be his last event before retirement.
The hotly-anticipated Olympics, which got underway on Wednesday with football matches and runs until Sunday, August 11, sees Scots from 14 sports strutting their stuff in front of the eyes of the watching world.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.