Rivals battle it out for for Fife Junior Team Championship

The delighted winning side

The event brings together some of the best golfing talent in the kingdom to fight it out in a team event, aiming to return to the trophy to their home club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some terrific goal was played over Kirkcaldy Golf Club at the event and it ended up being a historic day for one local club.

St Andrews Golf Club’s j uniors managed to get on top and won the championship at for the first time in 14 years, pipping local their local rivals, The New Club, by one shot.