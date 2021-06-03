Rivals battle it out for for Fife Junior Team Championship
The competition was fierce as the sun shone down for the Fife Junior Team Championship.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 9:21 am
The event brings together some of the best golfing talent in the kingdom to fight it out in a team event, aiming to return to the trophy to their home club.
Some terrific goal was played over Kirkcaldy Golf Club at the event and it ended up being a historic day for one local club.
St Andrews Golf Club’s j uniors managed to get on top and won the championship at for the first time in 14 years, pipping local their local rivals, The New Club, by one shot.
Pictured are the winning team of captain Jack Sharp, Charlie Gillespie, Chris Barker and Stewart Forrest.