Rory Butcher ready for next round of BTCC racing

Kirkcaldy Racing Driver Rory Butcher is getting ready to return to the track this weekend.

Race ace Butcher will compete in rounds 10, 11 and 12 of the BTCC Championship at the Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire.

The 32-year-old currently sits joint top of the leader board and says he is feeling confident ahead of the racing.

“We’ve had a good run so far which has got us to the top by our points tally, so we’ve got to be going there hoping to do more of the same,” he said.

“The car is going well and the team are working well too and the good thing about Croft is that it’s the closest circuit to home apart from Knockhill so I’ll have a large, Scottish support down there which will be fantastic.

“It’s a circuit that I love. The track is really fast. It’s an old school British race track; It’s bumpy, fast and technical, so it’s really challenging.

“The only downside to it is that we’re going to be really up against it trying to compete with the Colin Turkington in the BMW and the Ash Sutton in the Subaru.

“Those are the two cars I’m up with, fighting for the Championship, and traditionally those type of cars fare really well around Croft so we’ll just have to do the best we can.”

Butcher said that he has been enjoying this year’s Championship so far.

“It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve just had real consistency and getting another podium at Thruxton was great.

“We’ve been training really hard over the last 10 days and over the next few days we’ll taper it down a little bit and start to set up for the weekend which I’m approaching in the same way.”

He added: “I’m feeling really positive about it all.”