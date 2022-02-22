Rory Butcher revs up for 2022 title challenge

Rory Butcher has committed to Toyota Gazoo Racing UK for a second consecutive campaign.

A former Independents’ Champion and Jack Sears Trophy winner in the country’s premier motor racing series, Butcher has been a consistent contender in recent seasons, and last year – his first behind the wheel of the Toyota Corolla GR Sport – he further consolidated his status as one of the British Touring Car Championship’s leading lights.

A trio of victories – including a commanding double top at Silverstone – increased his career tally to nine and three further rostrum appearances then secured him seventh in the overall standings amongst the 35 high-calibre protagonists – a field including some of the finest touring car drivers in the world.

Indeed, Butcher was the championship’s third-highest scorer over the final three weekends of the campaign as the combination of the 34-year-old Kirkcaldy native and the British-built Corolla proved to be one of the most potent on the grid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That leaves both driver and team feeling bullish about their prospects heading into 2022, when the BTCC will introduce hybrid technology for the first time, replacing the outgoing success ballast system and offering competitors temporary bursts of extra power to assist with overtaking and defending during races.

Butcher said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the BTCC for my fifth full season in the championship.

"To be coming back with the same team and car is a ‘first’ for me, and that continuity can only be a positive – especially as we head into the new hybrid era, with all the changes that will entail.

"Not needing to gel with different people or a different car will be one less thing to have to worry about, and it means we can put everything we’ve learned together so far to good use.”

Butcher admits it took him some time to get to grips with his car last season.

"There was a lot to adapt to, but once we ‘clicked’, we were quick pretty much everywhere, which fills me with a lot of confidence going forward.

"We know we still have a few areas that need ironing out to fully maximise the car’s potential, but we have so much data to draw upon and with the pre-season development we have planned, there’s no reason at all why we shouldn’t be pushing for wins at every circuit.

“Considering what we achieved over the second half of 2021 in particular and the experience and knowledge we have gained, the target has to be to hit the ground running at Donington Park in April and then go into the final event at Brands Hatch in October with a fighting chance of taking the title.

"That will obviously be no easy task in a series as ultra-competitive as the BTCC, but Speedworks is a fantastic team and when we get the Toyota really in the window, it feels like nobody can touch us.

“Due to its extra weight, the hybrid system will inevitably make the car handle slightly differently and will add another element to the competition in giving us all a bit more to think about strategically and racecraft-wise."

He added: “Ultimately, I think the best teams and drivers will rise to the top. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”