Rory's glory as Kirkcaldy racer claims first 'on-the-road' BTCC win at Snetterton

Rory Butcher secured a remarkable British Touring Car victory in the final race of the weekend at Snetterton on Sunday.

The Kirkcaldy driver, representing Cobra Sport AmD, came from 12th on the grid to secure his second win of the season, having inherited a victory at Brands Hatch at the start of the year due to a post-race penalty for Tom Chilton.

Described as the race of the season so far, Butcher capitalised on contact between Jason Plato and Ash Sutton to race through and take victory in a dramatic finale to the day's racing at the Norfolk circuit.

The race was building towards an exciting climax when Plato, Sutton and Butcher went three-wide down the back straight going into Brundle’s.

A heart-stopping moment followed as Butcher carved his way down the inside of both, while Plato was bumped wide and slid into Sutton’s Subaru, catapulting Butcher into the lead to take his second win of the season, following on from an 11th and 12th placed finishes in races one and two.

“Once I took the lead I thought, ‘this is going to happen on the road’,” said Butcher.

“I wasn’t going to lose that one there. I’ve struggled this weekend with the car and the track.

"We flipped it on its head in terms of set-up for race three and it worked!

"There were so many opportunities where Ash (Sutton) almost got by Jason (Plato).

"I wondered how long I could do it for and I held my breath under the bridge! It was massive relief when I came out in front.

"I’m so happy for the team. I’ve kept my championship alive with that win."

Butcher is now third in the BTCC drivers' standings - and in title contention - heading into the next round at Thruxton on August 17/18.