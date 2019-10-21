Ross Watters makes it three wins in a row

The occasional rain shower was to cause the stock car drivers problems at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday night but that didn’t in any way deter from the action on the track.

Amongst the two litre saloon drivers in action was Jacob Roff from south of the border, Westley McLean was down from Crimond whilst local drivers were Ross Watters (Kennoway).

Their first race of the night was the final of their white/yellow challenge series and in the end Marc Honeyman went through to win from Willie Mitchell and A. Mathieson.

The first heat was held on a drizzle and after a few laps Graeme Anderson moved into the lead.

Watters was making light of the conditions and managed to catch Anderson during the closing stages before going through to win.

Anderson held on to second with Robin Copland third.

Chris Burgoyne then went on to heat two comfortably and he led home Graeme Anderson and Watters.

When the final started Copland went straight into the lead but a couple of laps later the race was suspended after the cars bunched up with Holly Glen crashing out.

Copland led on the restart from Watters and Shevill and within a lap they had relegated Copland to third spot.

McLaughlin was teeboned by Copland and dropped a couple of places before setting off after the cars ahead.

For lap after lap Watters staved off the challenges from Shevill but by now the fans were cheering on their favourites. The leaders ended up catching McLaughlin with the latter’s car bouncing off the wall.

Watters managed to ease away as Shevill got ahead of McLaughlin as Watters went through to win, his third Racewall final on the trot, from Shevill and Burgoyne.

There was a decent field of two litre banger drivers for their Scottish Championship including the defending champion Jak Denikiewicz.

Jamie Sangster was the first to show from Mark Morrison and they ran in the lead places for a good part of the race. Shamus Wyer was sent into a spin and then Philip Blowers was clipped and spun. Callum Campbell began to make up ground and just after the half distance it was a three way dice for the lead. Morrison got inside Sangster to lead but a couple of laps later Campbell was ahead. Sangster was delayed and lost out to Dalton Steele and within a couple of laps had caught Morrison. Campbell went through to win.

There weren’t too many Prostocks about with local drivers being Dean McGill (East Wemyss). At the start to heat two McGill sent Mason crashing into the wall but with Christie on the inside he too ended up in the wall.

McGill then won from Rae – the only two to make it to the finish line.

Ryan Martin won the final.