Ross Watters ready to pour the pressure on leader

Ross Watters from Kennoway was in good form in the two litre saloons on a wet and greasy Cowdenbeath Racewall oval on Saturday night and in doing so picked up a couple of wins

There was no shortage of action during the opening heat which saw Eck Cunningham (Leven) in second spot early on.

Watters began to make up ground and during the closing stages the top three drivers were nose to tail.

The last lap was hectic with Watters, who had managed to get inside of the third placed driver and his challenge was to send the leader into a spin.

Watters kept the foot down and powered his car around the wall and through to claim an exciting win.

In the second heat he had to settle for fourth place but in another exciting finish to the race managed to get alongside the leader Cunningham on the last bend.

Whilst Watters sailed through into the lead and through to win, Cunningham’s car suffered a broken steering arm and spun out.

Watters points haul cuts the deficit in the track points by 16 and is now within striking distance of the leader, Ian McLaughlin.

There was another good turn out of Ministox drivers with their main race being the RGM Thistle trophy including Jay Paterson (Saline), Rian Mitchell (Lochgelly) and Scott Allardyce (Anstruther).

After the parade lap the drivers lined up in their graded order with Charlie Faichney and Rachel Kidd leading the field away but there were a couple of early spinners as Kyle Roberts took the lead from Rian Mitchell.

Ryan Borthwick spun but at the half way stage. Mitchell and Jay Paterson had closed the gap whilst making quick progress was Mika Millar.

Then the action happened with Paterson moving into the lead only then to lose out to Millar.

Paterson though fought back and made a determined bid to retake the lead only to spin allowing Millar to go through to win from Doull and Declan Honeyman with Allardyce sixth.

The first allcomers race ended with Robbie Hamilton going through to win from Millar and Paterson with Allardyce fifth.

Doull then went on to win Allcomers heat two when he led home R. Borthwick, Roberts and Paterson.

This Saturday the Formula II drivers have the final of their white/yellow series to contest and are joined in the action by the 2 litre saloons.

However taking top billing are the ORCi Stock Rods who have their Scottish Championship up for grabs with James Gray defending.

They are also racing for their Michael Hastie Memorial Trophy.

The Prostock Basic drivers return in what should be another exciting evenings racing which starts at 6.00pm.