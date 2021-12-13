Ross Watters reflects on a busy return to racing

Kennoway's Ross Watters

Following on from a year when all sport was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, racers found themselves thrown back in at the deep end, with Watters admitting the season had been “hectic”.

But he wouldn’t have had it any other way and the Levenmouth ace enjoyed one of his best campaigns to date.

“Last season proved to be quite a hectic one," he said.

“The season didn’t start until almost the end of May and we seemed to have championship events every two or three weeks.

“It meant we had to change the car’s set up a lot.”

Watters’ best weekend came late in the season when he won the Irish Open and Masters at Nutts Corner.

The Worlds were held on the shale at Mildenhall and Watters started the race from row five.

He started well and quickly forced his way through to second place before a race suspension.

Sadly he couldn’t collect the main title but had some consolation, collecting a victory in the meeting finals, his first on shale.

“I ended up as the runner up in both the British Championship at King’s Lynn then at the ORCi at Skegness and a top ten finish at the nationals at Taunton,” Watters added.

"At the Racewall I didn’t have much luck in the Scottish – I ended up sixth but at the European Championship I was sent crashing into the wall whilst leading.”