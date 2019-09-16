Ross Watters swoops to win saloon title

The stock car meeting at the Cowdenbeath Racewall started off in cool but windy conditions on Saturday night but by the end of the night a heavy drizzle was making life difficult for the drivers.

Amongst those in action in the saloons were Gary Scollon and Zak Gilmour who was using the ex-Allard car whilst Billy Smith had headed to the Racewall to race.

Local drivers included Ross Watters (Leven).

The opening heat was led from start to finish by white grader Holly Glen although at the end she was just ahead of a fast closing Stevie Honeyman, Ian McLaughlin, Watters and Irvine.

H. Glen got heat two underway and whilst she soon had a decent lead it began to dwindle when S. Honeyman began to charge.

In the end S. Honeyman went on to win from McLaughlin and David Hughes with Irvine seventh and Watters tenth.

It was raining heavily when the Saloon Final started with H. Glen making a good start, running ahead of Alisdair Smith but when the Hughes car shed a wheel the race was suspended and the field lined up behind H. Glen.

However Glen then retired with S. Honeyman taking over the lead.

Watters was soon making up ground and he forced his way ahead of S. Honeyman who soon fell into the clutched of Barry Russell and B. Smith.

These three raced hard for a few laps before Russell got out of shape and spun although he restarted in fourth.

Watters then reeled off the remaining laps to win from S. Honeyman and B. Smith with Irvine ninth.

There was a very healthy turn out of Ministox drivers including Scott Allardyce (Anstruther).

The first race was the Dash for the Tyre which was open to drivers who had raised funds for the recent Ministox Disco.

The final was for the Scrutineers Trophy but the drizzle was blowing across the track.

Going into the last bend Gold was alongside and on the run up to the finish just got there before Borthwick.