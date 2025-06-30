Ruan crowned as king of hill at Milnathort

Kirkcaldy Wizards runners at Hay Lodge Park in Peebles on Saturday (Photo: Kirkcaldy Wizards)

During a week in which Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon looked set to become the first woman to run a sub-four-minute mile, narrowly missing out with a time of 4:06:42 but still improving upon her world record by 1.22 seconds, our own athletes were looking to reach landmarks of their own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Athletic Club members competed in the five-mile Milnathort Dash last Thursday evening.

There were also Fife athletes racing on Friday evening, with four competing in a 1,500m open graded track race in Livingston and one taking part in the Whitetops Hill race organised by Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three club members competed in Sunday’s 43km Lairig Ghru hill-race between the police stations of Braemar and Aviemore, following a historic road and rising to a maximum height of 835m.

Ruan Van Rensburg was third at the Milnathort Dash five-mile race and crowned king of the hill (Photo: Gordon Donnachie/ fishygordonrunpix)

Kirkcaldy Wizards also went on a parkrun tour to one at Hay Lodge Park in Peebles on Saturday.

Ruan Van Rensburg earned a third-placed finish at the Milnathort Dash with a time of 29:10 and was also crowned as 2025’s king of the hill as first male runner to sprint up the steep hill at the beginning.

It wasn’t his last podium placing of the week either as he won the 6.5-mile White Tops Hill Race the evening after in 45:28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhona Van Rensburg was also on the run at Milnathort, finishing as third female overall and first over 50, and 26th all told, in 34:13.

From left, Ben Kinninmonth, Scott McClung and Jamie Lessels all competed in a 1,500m open graded track race in Livingston on Friday (Photo: John Kinninmonth)

Daniel Hale managed a top-30 finish too, placing 23rd in 33:19. Tony Martin was first male over 70 in 37:51 and Margaret Martin earned a podium place as well as third female finisher over 60 in 41:20.

Keith Bonthrone achieved a time of 43:33, Innes Bracegirdle crossed the finish line in 45:14 and Wizards Chris Payne and Paul Frape achieved times of 52:32 and 52:34 respectively, with a resilient performance by Eric Stenhouse seeing him home in 1:01:49.

Livingston’s 1,500m open graded race showcased some of Scotland’s finest track athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife T20 athlete Steven Bryce achieved a time of 4:00.67, finishing sixth in the senior male category and eighth overall; Ben Kinninmonth clocked 4:10.25, finishing 12th in the senior male age category and 19th overall and Jamie Lessels made it in 4:13.93 to earn a ranking of 16th in the same category and finish 31st overall. Scott McClung was also in fleet-footed form, achieving a personal best time of 4:25.07 to finish fourth in his heat, 22nd in his age category and 45th overall.

Ruan Van Rensburg was the winner of the latest White Tops hill-race organised by Dundee Hawkhill Harriers (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

Sunday saw Fife’s Mike MacDonald finish as first male over 50 and 40th overall in 4:11:47 in the Lairig Ghru long-distance race.

His clubmate Graham Kirby was also in impressive form, achieving a time of 4:45:29 to finish as eighth male over 50 and 91st overall and a podium placing went to Hilary Ritchie as second female over 60 in 5:38:60.

Just short of a dozen athletes representing either Fife AC or Kirkcaldy Wizards made the trip to the Borders for Peebles’ parkrun, with Andy Harley the fastest of them, placing sixth in 20:47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Robertson also managed a top-ten finish, placing eighth in 21:32. Ian Simmons crossed the finishing line in 24:15, followed by Greg Wilson in 24:25, Selina Skivington (27:04), Allan Skivington (28:38), Carol Kirk (28:49), Chris Payne (30:20), Mark Gowans (30:21), Michelle Johnstone (39:04) and Heather Finlayson (45:05).

Elsewhere, Keith Traill achieved a time of 30:22 at Edinburgh’s Holyrood parkrun, finishing second in his age category.