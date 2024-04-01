Run for Bob memorial charity race returns later this month at Foodieash with entry now open

Runners take on last year's Run for Bob memorial race held in memory of Falkland native Bob Stark (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

The Foodieash fields will be the setting for the scenic 4.4km run – with the £3 entry donation helping to raise funds for Prostate Scotland.

The even honours lifelong Falkland resident Bob Stark, whose favourite charity was Prostate Scotland.

The run starts at 2pm and is open to all abilities.

Entry is via email, and those interested should send contact details to [email protected] by Thursday, April 18.

An entry list will then be published and at registration a number will be felt-tipped on your hand or you can make your own number from the entry list.

Permissions have kindly been granted by Hilton and Cairnie estates.

Parking will be at Cairnie Strawberry Farm, a one km walk away from the start/finish at Foodieash.

There are no changing facilities, no toilets, modest prizes… just a good run around lovely countryside and a natter with other runners!