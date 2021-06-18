Run, swim, cycle: Fife park set to host major new aquathlon event

The Lochore Aquathlon goes ahead at Lochore Meadows on June 26.

It will form part of the 2021 British Triathlon Youth and Junior Super Series and will also feature open participation races for adults and tri-stars.

More than 250 participants are expected to attend.

The event has also won the backing of retail giants Decathlon on a three-year deal which aims to encourage greater involvement in triathlon and increase participation in swim, bike, run activities.

Louise Wright, Triathlon Scotland chief executive officer, said: “Triathlon is for everyone, and we want to show people how easy it can be to take part.”

“I believe our partnership with Decathlon can help us achieve our goals of bringing new people to triathlon and opening swim, bike, run to a more diverse audience.

“It is hugely exciting to have Decathlon onboard and we have a shared desire of helping people discover and enjoy what they can achieve by taking part in swim, bike, run. “

The backing was also welcomed by the event organisers.

Rob Mitchell, Triathlon Scotland board director, said: “This is great news for the triathlon community as we get back to events. We are excited about working with the team at Decathlon and the impact it can have for swim, bike, run.”

Ben Hatton, Decathlon UK Scotland Leader, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Triathlon Scotland over the coming years.

“W are determined to have a positive impact in Scotland by helping people get active through sport.”

