Runaway success for Kinghorns' Black Rock ‘5’ race

James Donald was the 2022 winner. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

A very strong Westerly wind made the outward leg to the Black Rock on Pettycur Sands more challenging than usual and a rapidly incoming tide made the circumnavigation of the rock more difficult as the event ran on.

The winner of the Bill Tulloch Award for first to the Rock was Dundee Hawkhill Harrier, James Donald, who carried it home with his decisive move and outdistanced second placed Alastair Hay from Central AC and Tom Martyn of HBT, who finished third.

The men’s team prize went to Central AC.

Nearly 1000 runners took part. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

In the ladies’ race there was a clean sweep by Corstorphine AAC teammates with Kirstin Maxwell, Sophie Collins and Kirstian Macaulay placing first, second and third respectively, as well as taking home the team prize.

The Brian Hughes Awards for the first juniors over to finish were awarded to Ryan Donald of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, who finished 12th overall in the race, and Jaden Lenny of Fife AC, who placed 8th in the ladies’ race.

Kinghorn residents and visitors were out in force on the streets and participants were grateful for their vocal support throughout the whole event.

Indeed one of the loudest cheers of the night was for the last placed runner.

Kirstin Maxwell was the first female home. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The prize giving took place at the Carousel and Harbour View, with prizes presented by long-serving Race Director, John McKay.

Mr McKay thanked Shona Mutch and her team at the venue for their hard work on the evening, and also thanked all the sponsors of the race, the police and first aiders who were in attendance.

He extended his heartfelt thanks to the community of Kinghorn for their support for all the runners taking part and to the huge team of volunteers giving their time without whom the event wouldn’t be possible.

The first 100 to finish were; 1 James Donald, 2 Alastair Hay, 3 Tom Martyn, 4 Cameron Milne, 5 Calum Phillip, 6 Derek Rae, 7 Gregor Malcolm, 8 James Dunn, 9 Charles Houston, 10 Ross Houston, 11 Ryan Donald, 12 Ryan Lafferty, 13 Angus Wright, 14 Kieran Cooper, 15 Alistair Gudgin, 16 Stuart Livingstone, 17 Alex Luetchford, 18 Jamie Meldrum, 19 Thomas Hilton, 20 Marc Bromwich, 21 Tom Ferrington, 22 Kevin Wallace, 23 Steve Cairns, 24 Dave Wright, 25 Stephen Clark, 26 Andrew Cummings, 27 Ross Millar, 28 Peter Gibson, 29 David Jamieson, 30 Graeme Kafka, 31 Alex Robinson, 32 Keith Ovenstone, 33 James Ashworth, 34 Wade Cormack, 35 Thomas Gray, 36 Jack Donald, 37 Keith Hood, 38 Ross Milne, 39 Michael Fullerton, 40 Glenn Barclay, 41 Ross Meldrum, 42 Alan Knowles, 43 John Beveridge, 44 Graeme Downie, 45 Kirstin Maxwell, 46 Fraser Twaddle, 47 Jonathan Carpenter, 48 Fraser Gray, 49 Ciaran Young, 50 Mark Webster, 51 Archie Irwin, 52 Aidan O'Byrne, 53 Stuart Tite, 54 Gordon Lawson, 55 Alan Davie, 56 Stuart Mounce, 57 Dave Ward, 58 Phil Buckley, 59 Huw Jones, 60 Ross Clark, 61 Stuart Douglas, 62 Iain Wallace, 63 Sophie Collins, 64 Martin Maginnis, 65 Paul Slifer, 66 Michael Reilly, 67 Lee Easton, 68 Greg Milne, 69 Ewen Cameron, 70 Scott McClung, 71 Bryan McLaren, 72 Ross McLaren, 73 David Fulton, 74 David Mudie, 75 Will Crisp, 76 Colin Partridge, 77 Colin Scott, 78 Kirstian Macaulay, 79 Fraser Thompson, 80 Robert Henry, 81 Kimberley Timmins, 82 Mark Baugh, 83 Stephen Dickson, 84 Edel Mooney, 85 Stuart McElroy, 86 Scott Clark, 87 Ian Maxwell, 88 Joe Godding, 89 Paul Ross, 90 Neil Cameron, 91 Graeme Nicholson, 92 Rod Aitchison, 93 Alan Keer, 94 Ross Young, 95 Lee Holland, 96 Ronnie Glen, 97 Gavin Phillip, 98 Alan Cameron, 99 Jamie Thin, 100 Dean Carr.

Kirkcaldy Paralympian Derek Rae took part. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

For full race results visit blackrock5.org or https://perfecttimingscotland.co.uk/results.