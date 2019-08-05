Ryder Cup skipper Padraig Harrington wants a Dunhill Links treble

Padraig Harrington will be putting his responsibilities as European Ryder Cup captain on hold for a week as he returns to Scotland next month.

The Ryder Cup skipper has the goal of becoming the first golfer to win three Alfred Dunhill Links Championships.

The championship, which this year is being staged from September 26-29, celebrates links golf at its finest and is played over three of the world’s best known courses – the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win twice,” said Harrington.

“It’s definitely the favourite tournament of the year for me and many players.

“The three courses suit me down to the ground and I will be ready to give myself the best possible chance of winning.

“When it comes to a links golf course, I have a distinct advantage.”

Harrington won in 2002 and 2006, when he also won the team championship with Irish horse racing enthusiast and businessman J.P.McManus.

Harrington says he won’t be spending the week sizing up potential Ryder Cup players.

“It’s a bit early for ‘captain’s picks’, but I’m trying to get to know the younger guys and I’m pairing up with those guys, even at this stage, just to get to know potential players; more on a personal level than judging their games at this stage,” he said. Admission is free for the first three days with final day tickets available to buy at the gates.