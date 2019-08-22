Ryder Cup start Tommy Fleetwood back at the links he loves

Tommy Fleetwood wants to finally get his nose in front at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - and have his picture plastered all over town.

One of the first media duties for the event’s winner is the short walk to the Swilken Bridge for a picture which marks their place in history.

Fleetwood, a Ryder Cup winner, has finished runner up twice at the tournament which is also played over Kingsbarns and Carnoustie for the first three days.

Major success and other titles will no doubt follow, and Fleetwood is determined to add the Dunhill to his CV.

He said: “I’ve always loved the Old Course, and the town, ever since I played the Links Trophy as an amateur.

“There are places in the town where there are pictures of guys sitting on the Swilken Bridge with the Dunhill trophy. I’ve come so close, I would love to have my picture up there as well.”

To win the Dunhill, Fleetwoodwill face a stern challenge from the likes of double Alfred Dunhill Links Champion Tyrrell Hatton and ever popular Lee Westwood.

They are joined by Ross Fisher, who finished second in 2016 and 2017, Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace.

Admission is free over the first three days with final day tickets £20.