Sadness as popular Levenmouth man Craig Bernard passes away

The sporting community has been left saddened by the recent passing of a popular and well known Buckhaven man.

Craig Bernard was recognised for his beaming smile and cheerful personality by his many friends.

As well as being a keen football fan, Craig could be seen at both Ibrox and Bayview, he was also a talented bowler within the Disability Sport Fife group.

Another of the local clubs he backed was Kennoway Star Hearts, and they paid their own tribute to him.

A post on the club’s Facebook page read: “Everyone at KSH is shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of Craig.

“Craig was a great supporter of the team and would never pass anyone without saying hello.

“His kindness and positivity will be missed by all involved with the club.

“We send our thoughts to those who knew him well.

“You won’t be forgotten Craig.”

Area councillor David Graham was another to say popular Craig would be missed.

Cllr Graham said: “Very sad to hear of the passing of local well known resident, Craig Bernard.

“Craig was a real character and was known by just about everybody.

“My thoughts and sympathy go to Craig’s friends and family at this very sad time for them.”

Before Tuesday night’s friendly with Queen of the South, East Fife FC paid their own tribute to Craig and added they would be likely to acknowledge him further before one of the Betfred Cup group games.