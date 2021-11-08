Safyaan Sharif and Scots depart World Cup

Scotland's Safyaan Sharif delivers a ball during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland. Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images

The Scots broke new ground at the competition, qualifying as group winners from the first stage, beating the hosts, Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea to reach the Super 12s stage for the first time in their history.

It's at that stage that the world’s best join the event and the Scots struggled, losing all five of their games.

However, they are now already assured of a place in the first round of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia by virtue of their Super 12s qualification.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brilliant all-round performance from Pakistan ended Scotland’s last hope of a Super 12 win as their campaign finished in a 72-run defeat to tournament favourites Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Scots knew they’d have to be at their best to have any chance of beating Pakistan but found their opponents on formidable form.

Head coach Shane Burger said: “That ends the journey for us, but we have no doubt now that we’ve created a platform to keep getting better.

"This experience will be invaluable for not only players, but also staff and as an organisation we need to pounce on what has been created here.

"It’s been a long couple of months and it’s been very successful in many avenues, but we know we need to get better to be able to compete at the highest level.