Saints book their water polo finals place

The university's water polo side booked their place at the finals thanks to a convincing performance

The team booked their place at the final, to be held in Nottingham on March 23, after a 15-8 win over Manchester Metropolitan University in the semi-final.

It was a deserved success for a team which had its preparations for the event disrupted due to factors out of their control.

A spokesman for the side said: “The achievement is all the more remarkable when you consider that the university does not have a swimming pool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The team had been playing home matches at New Olympia in Dundee, however, the long term closure of that facilities for major repair works has meant that the team has been forced to play home fixtures in Dunfermline."

Despite these logistical challenges, Saints have had a strong season, placing second in the Premier League.

In the championship play-offs, Saints started with a convincing 21-9 victory over Newcastle University, setting up the semi final trip to Manchester.

Saints started the game strongly with their Great Britain International forward, Amelia Peters leading the scoring.

Manchester gave as good as they got for large portions of the match but, ultimately, the town side just had too much in hand.

Other scorers for Saints on the day were Mackenzie Wiley, Kate Mackie, Caitlin Donnelly, Caitlin Boyne and Rebekah Kaufman.

At the defensive end, Saints goalies Katie Campbell and Mikaere Todd both put in strong performance for St Andrews as they complimented the work being done at the other end of the pool.

It was a convincing showing with the side deserving their place in the next round.

The spokesman added: “The 15-8 scoreline in Saints favour underlined their superiority on the day.”

The final will take place on Wednesday 23rd at the University of Nottingham as Saints will attempt to bring the Championship trophy back to Scotland.