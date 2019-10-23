Saints continue their winning start to the new campaign

Saints..................................21

Edinburgh..............................1

Saints women’s water polo started continued their impressive start to the season with their third straight win over local rivals Edinburgh.

The game took a familiar pattern with Saints taking the initiative and cruising to a 5-0 advantage at the end of the first period on the back of goals from Ruby Versfeld, Sarah Kreiser and Meg Hedrick.

Bailey Meyer was proving a wall in goal and kept Edinburgh scoreless in the first half, at the other end Saints poured in goals from Kreiser, Versfeld, Kate Mackie and Bekah Kaufman.

Saints gave Rylan Scott her Premier debut in the second half and she was immediately called into action, saving a penalty from Edinburgh.

It was mainly one way traffic as the superior student team made their superior skills pay in goals.

They stayed well on top of their opponents, barely giving Edinburgh any time to settle into the game.

It’s was largely backs to the wall for the capital city side as they struggled to grab a foothold in the game.

Saints continued to dominate adding a further eleven goals in the second half with Edinburgh finally getting on the board with a second penalty.

The penalty was nothing more than a scant consolation as the town’s side closed out the fixture with minimal fuss to continue their excellent start to the season.

Saints now face a tricky looking away match against newly promoted Manchester Metropolitan University as they look to extend the run that has taken them to the top of the BUCS Premier league.

Saints were:

Bailey Meyer, Rylan Scott, Lauren Charter, Sarah Kreiser, Ruby Versfeld, Caitlin Donnelly, Bekah Kaufman, Kate Mackie and Meg Hedrick.