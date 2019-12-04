Saints made to work for the win that keeps them on top

Saints 1A..........................13

Dundee..............................6

Saints 1A welcomed Dundee to New Olympia knowing that a win was vital if they were to make a serious challenge for the title this season.

It was all set up for an exciting clash in the pool, and that’s exactly how it turned out.

The lead switched hands as two of the best sides in the division traded blows.

Dundee came out strong opening the scoring through ex Saint Erin Reilly and then doubled their advantage before Lidia Toth steadied the ship for Saints as the first period ended 2-1 to Dundee.

The game was very even, Lidia tied it up at 2-2 before Dundee edged in front 4-3 and then 5-3.

It was exciting stuff, and those poolside were being treated to a terrific encounter.

Saints needed some inspiration and it duely arrived with goals from Amelia Downs, Brynn Walsh and Senior Ruby Brown turning the game in Saints favour as they took a 6-5 lead into the interval.

Walsh scored the all important first goal of the second half and Saints finally started to pull away from a dogged Dundee side.

With the wind in their sails, the uni side became dominant and made their class show.

Further goals from Rylan Scott, Caitlin Boyne and Brynn Walsh and a series of excellent stops from in form goalkeeper Maya Srinivasan ensured saints sealed an important 13-6 victory.

It keeps them at the top of the Scottish 1A League.

Next up is a cup face off against RGU as Saints look to continue their winning run.